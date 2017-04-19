Pro-Nawaz banners appear in Lahore ahead of Panama case verdict

Related Stories Judgement Day: All eyes on Supreme Court for Panama leaks verdict

LAHORE: Banners in support of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif surfaced in areas of Lahore, a day after the Supreme Court announced that the verdict of the Panama leaks case would come on April 20.

The banners, which showed up in the constituency of Khawaja Saad Rafique, had slogans printed which read: “Nawaz Sharif qadam barhao hum tumharay saath hain (Move forward Nawaz Sharif, we are with you).

The banners appeared overnight in NA-125 constituency, having pictures of MNA Saad Rafique, MPA Mian Naseer Ahmed and Yasin Sohal.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen also pointed out the banners displayed at Walton Road in Lahore.

He tweeted: “All of a sudden, these posters have started going up in Lahore. What are you trying to imply here Mr. Panama Sharif?”

All of a sudden, these posters have started going up in Lahore. What are you trying to imply here Mr. Panama Sharif ? pic.twitter.com/yueHhforVC — Jahangir Khan Tareen (@JahangirKTareen) April 18, 2017

The Supreme Court will announce its verdict in the Panama Leaks case on April 20 at 2 PM.

The case stems from documents leaked from the Panama-based Mossack Fonseca law firm appeared to show that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif´s daughter and two sons owned offshore holding companies registered in the British Virgin Islands and used them to buy properties in London.

PM Sharif told parliament last year that his family wealth was acquired legally in the decades before he entered politics and that no money was siphoned off-shore.

The Supreme Court has taken up petitions by PTI chairman Imran Khan, JI chief Siraj-ul-Haq and AML head Sheikh Rashid seeking the disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

