PM should resign if Panama case verdict is against him: Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari said last night that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should resign from office if the Panama verdict, to be announced today, is not in his favour.

The former president, in an interview, remarked that the PM is habitual of not accepting things which go against him, adding if he does not accept the decision it will disrupt the democratic process.

On increase in power outages across the country, he remarked that the party will protest until the government resolves the burgeoning problem.

The leader also spoke about Hussain Haqqani and remarked, “I consider him [Hussain Haqqani] a traitor. If we [PPP] come in power in the next elections, I assure you Haqqani will be punished in one way or another.”

Sharing his plans regarding the elections, Zardari said, “I will contest elections in Sindh on a MNA seat.”

On his aides’ disappearance issues, he said those who are involved in the disappearance of my aides would not better why they are being targeted.

“During my tenure, I worked on building institutions [for the betterment of the country],” he remarked.

“I don’t even consider Shehbaz Sharif as an equal to my wit,” he added.

Later, PPP leaders met for a consultative session, which was chaired by Zardari and Bilawal Ali Bhutto.

