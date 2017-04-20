Eight terrorists killed in Sheikhupura encounter with CTD

SHEIKHUPURA: Eight terrorists affiliated with a banned outfit were killed in a shootout in Sheikhupura late Wednesday, officials of the Counter Terrorism Department claimed.

A raid was conducted in Sheikhupura's Narang Mandi area following a tip-off, which led to an exchange of gunfire with terrorists late Wednesday, CTD officials said.

Consequently, eight terrorists were killed, who were said to be affiliated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's splinter group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, they said. The deceased could not be immediately identified.

Two CTD personnel were also reportedly injured in exchange of gunfire.

The law enforcers recovered 3 kg explosives, suicide vests, three Kalashnikovs, five handguns and several live rounds from the scene. Officials added that three to four terrorists managed to flee during the encounter.

They said the deceased terrorists wanted to target key places and installations in the city.

The bodies of terrorists and injured personnel were shifted to hospital.

