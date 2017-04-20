Print Story
Ten injured in different incidents in Karachi, two suspects held

Pakistan
KARACHI: Ten people were wounded in different incidents of violence in Karachi late Wednesday, while two suspects were held, police said.

A shooting incident took place in Mominabad area of Orangi Town in which five people were wounded, officials said. The wounded persons reportedly had an altercation with assailants, Arshad, Shahid, Rana Akram and others.

Police said they were conducting raids for the arrest of suspects.

A search operation was conducted in FB Industrial Area near Sohrab Goth, however, no suspect was arrested during it.

Four others were injured in firing incidents in Baldia Town, Manghopir and Sajawak areas.

Meanwhile, the law enforcers rounded up two suspected street criminals from Shah Latif Town, and seized weapons and a motorbike from them.

Another man was wounded after a weapon was accidentally fire in his house in Ferozabad.

