Sangarh by-polls: Tough competition expected between PML-F and PPP

SANGARH: The polling on Sindh Assembly seat PS-81 started Thursday morning.

A tough competition is expected between Pakistan Peoples Party's Jam Madad Ali and Pakistan Muslim League-Functional's Jam Nafees Ali.

A large number of people were seen at the polling stations where strict security measures were also ensured.

The seat fell vacant after the former leader of PML-F, Jam Madad Ali, resigned from the seat to join PPP.

Two days back, by-polls were held on a Punjab Assembly seat that had fallen vacant after the demise of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Malik Zahoor. The polling was held for PP-23 Talagang.

