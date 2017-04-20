Print Story
X

Sangarh by-polls: Tough competition expected between PML-F and PPP

AQAkhtar Qureshi

Pakistan
Sangarh by-polls: Tough competition expected between PML-F and PPP

SANGARH: The polling on Sindh Assembly seat PS-81 started Thursday morning.

A tough competition is expected between Pakistan Peoples Party's Jam Madad Ali and Pakistan Muslim League-Functional's Jam Nafees Ali.  

A large number of people were seen at the polling stations where strict security measures were also ensured.

The seat fell vacant after the former leader of PML-F, Jam Madad Ali, resigned from the seat to join PPP.

Two days back, by-polls were held on a Punjab Assembly seat that had fallen vacant after the demise of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Malik Zahoor. The polling was held for PP-23 Talagang. 

 

 

Sangarh by-polls: Tough competition expected between PML-F and PPP was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 20, 2017 and was last updated on April 20, 2017. This news story is related to Sangarh. Permanent link to the news story "Sangarh by-polls: Tough competition expected between PML-F and PPP" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/138791-Sangarh-by-polls-Tough-competition-expected-between-PML-F-and-PPP.

GEO TV NETWORK