Imran Khan exercises in Bani Gala ahead of Panama case verdict

ISLAMABAD: Pictures released on Thursday showed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan exercising at his Bani Gala residence ahead of the Panama leaks case verdict.

The PTI chairman said corruption would be eliminated after the Supreme Court’s verdict.

The Supreme Court will announce its verdict in the case at 2 PM. Imran Khan has restricted party workers from coming to the apex court. Khan said only central leaders of the party will go to the apex court.

Earlier speaking to the media, PTI leader Naeem-ul-Haque said his party would accept the Supreme Court’s verdict in the case. “Imran Khan has repeatedly said that the party will accept the SC’s verdict. We respect Pakistani courts and the SC is the highest court in Pakistan’s judicial hierarchy,” Haque said.

“The SC’s verdict on this case will be in favour of all Pakistani citizens,” the PTI leader added.

