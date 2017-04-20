Freudian slip? Sheikh Rasheed mistakenly wishes for PML-N's victory

ISLAMABAD: The Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will emerge victorious in Supreme Court's verdict on the Panamagate, however, he immediately corrected himself by saying the opposite.

Either the N-League or the law will die, he said, adding N-League will win if God wills. But the AWL chief realised the slip of his tongue soon, therefore, immediately corrected his statement.

While speaking on the sets of Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, Rasheed had predicted the Supreme Court`s decision on the Panama Leaks case would be against PML-N.

He said the coffin of corruption would come out of the courtroom.

“I have prepared one speech and I am sure that tomorrow will be the day of the political funeral for the PML-N,” he said. "We will accept the decision even if it is against us.”

Rasheed said he suggested Nawaz distance himself from incompetent people.

The AWL chief manages to make to stay in the limelight through his antics.

Last year in October, when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan had announced to lock Islamabad down, Rasheed managed to navigate through the streets of Rawalpindi to address the public. He had to dodge his way as arrest orders were issued for him.

0



0





