Eight more suspects arrested in Mashal murder case

MARDAN: Eight more suspects in the lynching of Mashal Khan were arrested on Thursday, taking the total tally of suspects in police custody to 32.

Eight other suspects were presented before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) following the expiry of their four-day remand today.

On Wednesday, seven suspects reportedly confessed to Mashal’s murder before the police, before they were taken to an ATC where the judges gave a go-ahead for their confessional statements to be recorded.

A week following the brutal lynching of its student Mashal Khan by a violent mob over blasphemy allegations at campus premises, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan remains closed. Administration staff of the university, however, has continued to work.

Businessmen hold rally protesting Mashal’s murder in Swabi

The business community in Mashal Khan's hometown Swabi earlier took out a rally protesting his murder and demanding justice against the culprits.

The rally, which was also attended by political and social workers, started from Zaida Bazar and ended at Mashal’s grave.



The participants of the rally carried banners and shouted slogans demanding that the murderers be handed out strictest punishment and the case be taken to its logical end.



