Video surfaces showing mob vowing not to reveal name of Mashal Khan’s shooter

PESHAWAR/MARDAN: A new video has surfaced in the murder case of Mashal Khan, shedding further light on the circumstances in which the Mardan university student was lynched by an angry mob which accused him of blasphemy.

The video shows a crowd of charged men chanting slogans and vowing not to reveal to police the name of the person who shot the 23-year-old journalism student.

The video may prove to be a key piece of evidence in the case that has been widely reported in both national and international media.

Last week, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took notice of the lynching on a news story containing details of the incident.

Speaking in Pashto, the men can be seen congratulating each other in the video for having "done what we had to do".

The men take vows of not giving police the name of the shooter and claim anybody who reveals his name would be considered an apostate.

It is unclear exactly when the video is from, but at least one individual can be identified as Arif, a tehsil councillor in Mardan and a general secretary of the Insaf Student Federation, the student wing of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which governs the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"My name is Arif. If anybody wants to register a FIR, they can register it against me," the man can be seen saying the footage.

Arif was arrested by police the day after the incident took place.

A few individuals are believed to be from the mob, seen in earlier videos, which beat and shot Mashal Khan to death at the Abdul Wali Khan University on April 13.

