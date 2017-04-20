PMLN leaders declare Supreme Court verdict a victory for prime minister

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan delivered the long-awaited verdict in the Panama Case and ordered an investigation into how money was transferred to Qatar, a year after a Panama Papers revelations linked the prime minister's family to offshore businesses.

The apex court ruled against the disqualification of the prime minister with a 3:2 ration and ordered the formation of a Joint Investigation team (JIT) to carry out the investigation, which should present its report every two weeks before the five-judge bench.

Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court PMLN leaders declared the ruling as a victory.

"Mian Nawaz Sharif had written the letter asking for a commission to be formed to investigate the matter, and, the Supreme Court has delivered the same order that Mian Nawaz Sharif had six months ago," said Khawaja Asif

Ahsan Iqbal termed the Supreme Court verdict was a clear defeat to those who were trying to move against the mandate of the Pakistani people.

Saad Rafique told journalists, "the PMLN caravan under the chairmanship of Nawaz Sharif will continue forward."

Anusha Rahman the Minister of State of Information Technology and Telecommunication said PTI was able to fool its followers but failed to do the same in front of the Supreme Court.

"Imran Khan must be held accountable for wasting the public’s time" demanded Rahman before adding, "he will pay for this in the 2018-election, and he will lose the 20-25 seats that he currently has."

