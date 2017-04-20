Security guards rob Rs14.7mn from money exchange company in Karachi

KARACHI: Security guards robbed Rs14.7 million from a money exchange company on Thursday, in what is being termed as the biggest robbery this year in the port city.

The incident took place near Karachi’s posh locality defense where the guard robbed the amount and flee the crime scene.

Police and other law enforcement agencies were present at the scene and further investigation in this regard is underway.

In January, the Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) had identified 60 areas of the city where citizens were at risk the most of the mugging and other street crimes.

The high-risk areas include NIPA Chowrangi, Hassan Square, Sakhi Hassan, Aisha Manzil, Tariq Road, Bahadurabad, Do Darya, PIDC, Clifton, and Defence.

According to the organisation, robbers frequent the road from Qalandria Chowk, North Nazimabad to Five Star Chowrangi, and loot unsuspecting people of their cash and mobile phones.

The mini-food street at Hassan Square is also a high-risk zone, where street criminals get away with their act without the fear of security officials. The Karachi University-Safari Park route is also labelled unsafe.

Citizens are also cautioned to be careful on the road from Jail Chowrangi to Bahadurabad and Tariq Road in order to avoid being mugged.

The road from Seaview to Do Darya was highlighted as a zone where muggers hold picnickers at gunpoint and rob them of their belongings.

As per CPLC statistics for 2016, 19,336 cases of mobile snatching were reported for the period. Street crime grew by 38%. In addition, 22,358 motorcycles were snatched – the figure rose by 24% when compared to 2015. However, CPLC noted that car theft declined in 2016.

