PML-N UC chairman shot dead in Mandi Bahauddin

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: A local body representative of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mandi Bahauddin on Thursday, police said.

Unknown attackers fired on the vehicle of Jamshed Tarar near Jako village, Mandi Bahauddin, officials said. The incident left Tarar, chairman of Kala Shadian union council, dead.

Three of Tarar's bodyguards were also wounded in the shooting, who were shifted to hospital.

Police said Tarar was en route to Jako village from Qadirabad.

They said that they were probing the incident.

