Panama verdict: PML-N observes ‘Thanksgiving’, PTI marks ‘Day of Riddance’

ISLAMABAD: With no clear winners or losers following the eagerly-anticipated verdict by the Supreme Court in the Panama leaks case, the ruling PML-N and the opposing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have both decided to observe Friday as ‘Thanksgiving day’.

PML-N said it would observe Friday as 'Thanksgiving Day', after the Supreme Court declared there was insufficient evidence to disqualify Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and ordered further investigations into corruption allegations levelled by the opposition.

The people and workers of the party would express their gratitude to the Almighty today, a PML-N spokesperson said, as the PML-N camp hailed the apex court’s verdict a victory for the party.

At the other end of the spectrum, Imran Khan’s PTI announced it would mark Friday as the day of ‘Riddance and Thanksgiving’ to acclaim the Panama verdict.

PTI’s central information secretary Naeemul Haq said his party would observe ‘Thanksgiving day’ across the country on the instruction of party chairman Imran Khan.

He said that the party workers would offer “Nawafil’ after the Friday prayers.

“Langar” (free food) would also be distributed among deserving people and prayers would be held today for the country's future, he added.

PML-N celebrates SC decision

Declaring the Panama verdict a victory for the party, PM’s daughter Maryam Nawaz said the petitioners had failed to prove any of their allegations and shared pictures of the celebratory atmosphere at the PML-N camp on Twitter.

Speaking to media following the decision, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Nawaz Sharif, his team, PML-N, their voters and all Pakistanis who are advocates of democracy had won.

"The order to create a joint investigation team is the victory of the PM’s point of view,” Rafique added.

Speaking to Geo News in London, PM’s son Hasan Nawaz thanked God for the decision.

Reacting to the apex court’s decision, the Prime Minister vowed to implement ‘in letter and spirit’ the verdict of the Panama leaks case and said that he had put himself before the court’s mercy and Allah made him successful.

Read: PM vows to implement Panama verdict ‘in letter and spirit’

‘What is PML-N celebrating?’

PTI chief Imran Khan called for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down until an investigation team ordered by the Supreme Court completed its probe.

Terming the apex court’s verdict "a historic judgment in Pakistan's history", he told reporters on Thursday that all five members of the bench had rejected PM's explanation into his source of income and money trail that led to his children's offshore holdings.

Read: Imran Khan says PM should resign



PTI leadership celebrating Panama Leaks case verdict

Khan also took to Twitter to congratulate the nation and his party workers, and told them to “celebrate their success”.

Want to congratulate the nation on this SC judgement, esp PTI workers who stood steadfast with me throughout. Celebrate your success today. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 20, 2017

He also questioned what the PML-N was celebrating.

I am still puzzling over what PMLN is celebrating? They shd be asking NS to resign. But this reflects complete moral collapse of our elite https://t.co/Qg0rAEqXSk — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 20, 2017

The SC verdict ordered the formation of a Joint Investigation team (JIT) to carry out an investigation into how Gulf Steel Mill came into being, its sale and liabilities, how the sale proceeds ended up in Jeddah, Qatar and the UK, and how the Prime Minister's children at their tender age had the means to purchase the flats in the early nineties.

Read: SC order on Panama Leaks case

The apex court also ordered the JIT to present its report every two weeks before the SC bench, and directed the Prime Minister and his sons Hasan and Hussein to appear before the JIT as and when required, which will complete its investigation within 60 days of its formation.

0



0





