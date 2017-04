KHAR: One person was killed while two others were injured in an explosion in Bajaur Agency on Friday, according to sources in the government.

The bomb was installed at the side of a road in Khar tehsil of the agency, sources added.

Around two months back an explosion had claimed one life and had left four others injured in Arang tehsil of the agency, sources in the levies force had told the media. ce.

