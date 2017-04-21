Those negating JIT guilty of contempt of court: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday hit back at the opposition which has been demanding Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s resignation after the Supreme Court’s split verdict in Panama leaks case.

Speaking to media, Aurangzeb said those rejecting the Joint Investigation team (JIT) ordered by the apex court to probe the corruption allegations against PM and his sons, were committing contempt of court.

The information minister said the Prime Minister had set a precedent by presenting himself and his three generations for accountability before the apex court.

The Prime Minister underwent accountability for the welfare of the people of the country, she added.

Aurangzeb said the Supreme Court had rejected the prayers of the petitioners.

“The Prime Minister will also answer all the questions of the JIT,” she said.

Earlier today, the opposition parties decided to jointly confront the ruling party in the National Assembly and demand resignation of the Prime Minister following Thursday’s Panama Papers verdict.

Opposition leader Khursheed Shah demanded that the Prime Minister step down from his position. Rejecting the JIT, he questioned how the team could probe transparently while the PM remained in power.

The NA session continued to be disrupted as opposition members stood up from their seats in protest and pounded the desks, forcing the speaker to adjourn the session for an 'undefined' period.

