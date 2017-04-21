Print Story
Comments by few on head of premier intelligence agency baseless: ISPR

WDWeb Desk

Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Director-General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday said that comments by a few people regarding the head of premier intelligence agency are baseless, misleading and unwarranted.

Maj Gen Ghafoor tweeted that the integrity of armed forces is beyond reproach.

Senior anchor and renowned Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir said that ISPR’s statement came after few politicians and defense analysts had made claims about the alleged link between Sharifs and head of premier intelligence agency.

He said that even if there is some relationship in army, it is meaningless.

Mir said that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to be formed after the Supreme Court’s verdict on Panama Papers case will be supervised by the top court and not by the Sharifs so there is no questioning the integrity of it.

Director News Rana Jawad said that it was necessary to clear the air as public sentiments were of prime importance for the military.

