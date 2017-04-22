Print Story
Maryam Aurangzeb congratulates PTI chief on PM's 'victory' in Panama case
RAWALPINDI: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb, on Saturday, congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief on the Prime Minister’s ‘victory’ in the Panama case.

“The PM and his family have been vindicated of all allegations by the Supreme Court’s decision,” Aurangzeb said.

The minister said that the government is still engaged in eradicating the corruption started by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

“The PM is giving Pakistan China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,” Aurangzeb said while addressing members of the press in Islamabad. “The PM is pulling the country out of darkness. He is returning Pakistan its peace.”

