Misbah calls Younis his best partner, hints the ‘Mard-e-Buhran’ might play on

Pakistan's outgoing skipper Misbah-ul-Haq said he feels Pakistan still needs Younis Khan. "He can play for another year or two," the batsman said as he reflected on his favourite batting partner's cricketing journey ahead of his final Test series.

“The third Test in Dominica will be my last match of my last series,” Haq said. “It will also be the last series for Younis Khan. It was an honour for me to play with him.”

The skipper elaborated on how he spoke to Khan about “playing on,” in Australia. “Even though we have some very good youngsters in the team, the gap left by Younis’ absence will be difficult to fill,” Haq said.

“He was my best partner on the pitch and the batting partnerships I shared with him are the fondest memories of my career,” he wrote. “The best part of batting with Younis is he tells you how to handle the bowlers and counter the pressure. But he does not talk too much and ultimately lets you play your own game.”

Discussing Khan’s batting style Haq wrote, “He just makes your life comfortable out in the middle and that’s why everyone loves to bat with him. I never felt pressure when I batted with him and that is the reason we have had 15 hundred-run partnerships together.”

“The Pakistan team will not just miss him as a batsman, it’ll also miss him as a mentor. He has been a terrific role model for everyone and it will be very tough to replace him. Every member of this team, including myself, has learnt a lot from him. He has changed our dressing room culture,” the skipper wrote in a column on cricket.com.au. “If one wants to be successful in professional life, one only needs to regard Younis Khan’s organised and punctual lifestyle from breakfast to bed.”

Talking about his retirement, the batsman said that retiring from cricket, which is his passion, was a difficult decision. “Making the call to bow out from international cricket was not easy for me,” he said. “But nothing lasts forever and there comes a time when you have to call it a day.”

“I have struggled for runs lately but I am keen to finish my career on a high note,” Haq wrote. “I recently scored two hundreds for Faisalabad in Pakistan and I’d like to continue that form by signing off my Test career in style. Most importantly, I hope that my performances can help Pakistan win the series.”

