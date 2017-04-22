New batch of trash cleaning machinery arrives in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Solid Waste Management Board said on Saturday in a statement that new cleaning machinery from China has arrived to help clean up the trash heaps lining the provincial metropolis.

Sindh minister for local government Jam Khan Shoro said mechanical sweepers will be used to clean dirt and garbage from the city’s roads.

The board is currently carrying out a clean-up in District South and work in the District East will be started soon, he added.

The minister said that keeping Sindh clean is part of the Pakistan Peoples Party leadership’s vision.

Earlier, in February, a similar batch of machines had arrived in the city.

These vehicles are capable of lifting up to 10 tonnes of trash. The trash was to be first picked up from each and every house and then be taken to garbage transfer stations from where it was to be sent to landfill sites.

