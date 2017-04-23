PPP protests against load shedding in Hyderabad, lashes out at PML-N

HYDERABAD: Moula Bakhsh Chandio on Sunday alleged that PML-N has assigned 'viceroys' to the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) ever since it came to power.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator, while addressing attendees of the party's protest against electricity load shedding at SSP roundabout in Hyderabad, said that the government should be made accountable for HESCO's operations.

"What else do you want for disqualification as PM after the Supreme Court has called your proofs bogus," Chandio lashed out, as he discussed the recent SC verdict on the Panama case. "Two judges voted for the PM's disqualification and three declared him a liar but he will serve as PM because a few PML-N ministers are looking out for him."

Mentioning the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, Chandio said he would refrain from commenting against the PTI chief and 'expects betterment in the future.'

Responding to the PPP senator's statements, PML-N MNA Tallal Chaudry said the party that has constitutionally and legally won the Panama case retains the moral right to serve on their position.

"When people question the corruption in Sindh government, the PPP uses the 'Sindh' and 'victim' card," Chaudry said.

