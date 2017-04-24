LEAs arrest wanted BLA suspects in Karachi raid

KARACHI: Law enforcement agencies arrested three wanted suspects including two members of the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), in a late night raid on Sunday in Karachi’s old Golimar vicinity.

The law enforcement agencies raided hideouts of Lyari gang war suspects Sajid Dakait, Jameel Changa, and Bilal Pappu and apprehend two members of the BLA, sources told Geo News.

According to sources, the three suspects, who reside in Dubai, were operating a drug den in the Ghazi Khan vicinity with the help of accomplices Arif Tiki, Obaid Langra, and Fahad Baloch.

Earlier on Sunday, law-enforcement agencies arrested an important member of the Lyari gang war, Amin Baloch, during a raid at Lyari General Hospital.

According to the police, Amin was a vital accomplice of Lyari gang war's Zahid Ladla and the younger brother of gang war suspect Wasim Qasargandi.

Amin had been arrested by Rangers in the past and had spent time in prison. He had been wanted by the police in a number of criminal cases.

