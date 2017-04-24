Dissenting notes common in court rulings, says chief justice

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday said that dissenting notes are common in court rulings, but do not cause such an uproar elsewhere in the world as they do in Pakistan.

The informal remarks came during a conversation between the CJP and the PTI chief during a hearing on Khan's request against illegal encroachments in Bani Gala.

The chief justice's comments were an apparent reference to the dissenting opinions of two judges on the verdict of the Panama leaks case.

The two judges on the five-member bench hearing the case were of the opinion that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had not been honest to the nation and that he should have been disqualified.

"Khan sahib, dissenting notes are a common occurrence in legal cases across the world," said the chief justice. "But nowhere do they cause such an uproar as they do in Pakistan."

"The court operates in accordance with the law," the CJP said to the PTI chairman, who was one of the petitioners in the case.

"As a leader, you have a huge responsibility. Everyone including you must respect the court," the chief justice said to Khan.

Acknowledging him as a leader, the chief justice said Khan's voice could bring betterment for the country. "You are not a common man," he said.

The chief justice has urged the PTI chairman to play his role in bringing the nation out of 'an atmosphere of mistrust'.

Announcing its verdict last week, the five-member SC bench ordered a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe corruption allegations levelled against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, saying there was insufficient evidence to order his removal from office.

Leading opposition parties, including the PTI and the Pakistan People's Party, have demanded the prime minister's resignation until the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) completes its probe.

