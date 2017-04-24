PTI to file reference against NAB chairman: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, on Monday, announced his plan to file a reference against the National Accountability Bureau chairman in the next few days.

"Countries are run by their institutions, but [Pakistan's] institutions have been destroyed. The Supreme Court is the only institution I have hopes from," Khan said while talking to members of the press outside his residence in Bani Gala.

Read more: After Nawaz, Zardari's turn next for accountability: Imran Khan

He alleged that Pakistan's institutions were destroyed for corrupt motives. "The head of state can't be corrupt if the country's institutions have a strong standing."

"We stand with the bench that announced the Panama verdict," said the PTI chief.

Khan also voiced his concerns over illegal constructions in the country. "Such activities need to be checked for the protection of our environment. We will have to work together to strengthen the institutions."

Earlier on Sunday, he said that after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari's turn to be held accountable for corruption.

Addressing members of the press in Dadu, the PTI chairman alleged that the PM and Zardari were both corrupt.

"Zardari has stolen the nation's money, it is his turn now," Khan said. "This country is being looted since the past 25 years."

Commenting on the Supreme Court (SC) verdict on the Panama case, the PTI chief said, "The people [PML-N] distributing sweets and celebrating the verdict are fools. The SC has stated that institutions have been paralysed."

