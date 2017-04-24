Print Story
Fired Traffic policemen stage protest in Karachi’s Garden area

Pakistan
KARACHI: Forty-one traffic police officials staged a protest outside Garden Police Headquarters due to which traffic in the area was clogged for a few hours on Monday.

The officers protested after being relieved from their duties.   

Speaking on the issue, DIG Traffic Asif Aijaz Sheikh said that these officials were fired from their jobs over their failure to stop heavy traffic from entering the city.

On March 31, the Sindh High Court had banned the entry of heavy vehicles in Karachi from 6am to 11pm as result of increasing number of road accidents.

DIG Sheikh explained that court had ordered that heavy traffic is prohibited from entering city’s central and business areas yet it continued to enter the identified areas.

The police probed the matter and names of about 80 officers came to the forefront. After investigating the issue, many officers were suspended while 41 were relieved from their duties. The fired officials include officers of different ranks, he explained.

He also mentioned that there are about 31 different points through which heavy traffic enters the city. Barriers will be placed at these points and traffic entering the city will be checked, he added.

