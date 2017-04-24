SC responsible for ensuring JIT’s transparency: Siraj-ul Haq

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Siraj-ul Haq said on Monday that it was the job of the Supreme Court to ensure that the Joint Investigation Team performs its duties in a transparent manner.

The JI Ameer was addressing a three-day training workshop of labour organisations in Mansoorah, Lahore.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should resign for a transparent investigation into funds used by the Sharif family to buy properties in London through offshore businesses.

He further said that the premier should resign for 60 days on moral grounds.

He said those also should be held accountable who have written off loans.

“Accountability should begin from the top,” said the JI Ameer, adding that he would start the struggle for the rights of the poor by sitting on footpaths.

