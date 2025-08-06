 
WATCH: Patriotic song to celebrate Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq released

Song beautifully highlights the love for the homeland and the spirit of national unity

August 06, 2025

A screengrab from the song Jaan Se Pyara Pakistan, released by Inter-Services Public Relations. — Facebook/@ISPROfficial1
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) — the military’s media wing —has released a new patriotic song, Jaan Se Pyara Pakistan, to celebrate the 78th Independence Day, which falls on August 14, and Marka-e-Haq.

Marka-e-Haq refers to the period of conflict with India from the April 22 Pahalgam attack to the May 10 conclusion of operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

The song beautifully highlights the love for the homeland and the spirit of national unity.

The determination, courage and preparedness of the Pakistan Army have been powerfully woven into the lyrics.

The song also conveys a beautiful message of national cohesion, peace and the unity of all religious communities.

Earlier in May, Pakistan and India engaged in a military confrontation triggered by an attack in April on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that New Delhi blamed on Islamabad, before agreeing to a ceasefire.

In response to the Indian aggression, Pakistan's armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos", and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions.

Pakistan downed six Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.

The ceasefire was first announced by US President Donald Trump on social media after Washington held talks with both sides, but India has differed with Trump's claims that it resulted from his intervention and threats to sever trade talks.

Last month, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that this year’s Independence Day would be celebrated under the banner of Marka-e-Haq to demonstrate the nation’s resilience, progress, and pride.

