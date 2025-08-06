Three FC personnel martyred in attack on vehicle in KP's Karak

Pakistani soldiers stand guard near the Afghan border in Ghulam Khan, a village in North Waziristan. — AFP

Three Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel were martyred when unidentified attackers opened fire on their vehicle in the Garagri area of Karak, an official said.

Speaking to Geo News, DPO Karak Shehbaz Elahi said that the FC personnel were targeted while carrying out routine patrol duties.

He said the officers were assigned to security duty for a gas company operating in the area.

“A search operation is underway in the area to arrest culprits,” he said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the attack and directed authorities to swiftly arrest those involved.

“We salute the security personnel and their families who sacrificed their lives for the country,” Gandapur said in a statement while offering condolences to the victims’ families.

Governor Faisal Kundi also condemned the killings, saying the sacrifices made in the fight against terrorism will not go in vain.

In a separate incident in Peshawar on Tuesday night, three people, including Police Inspector Ali Hussain, were shot dead on Warsak Road.

According to police, unidentified gunmen on three motorcycles opened fire on Hussain’s car as he was travelling with friends. All three were killed on the spot.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities since 2021, especially in KP and Balochistan.

However, the country saw a slight decrease in terrorist attacks in June, according to a report released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank.

The organisation recorded 78 militant attacks across the country during the month, resulting in at least 100 deaths. Among the fatalities were 53 security personnel, 39 civilians, six militants, and two members of local peace committees

A total of 189 people were injured, including 126 members of the security forces and 63 civilians.

The report noted an 8% drop in the number of attacks, a 12% decline in fatalities, and a marginal rise in injuries compared with figures from May.

Altogether, the violence and operations led to 175 deaths in June — among them, 55 security personnel, 77 militants, 41 civilians, and two peace committee members.