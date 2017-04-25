Dawn leaks inquiry committee recommends Fatemi's removal as PM's aide

KARACHI: The inquiry committee formed to probe Dawn leaks has recommended in its report to remove of PM's aide on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi and Rao Tehseen from their posts, sources confided to Geo News late Monday.

The English-language daily, Dawn, had published a story on October 6, in which journalist Cyril Almeida had written about an alleged civil-military rift during the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting over the issue of tackling jihadi outfits.

The story drew an outpour of criticism with the military stating that it was fed to the reporter and demanded investigations into it. It cost Almeida placement of his name on the Exit Control List for less than a week, before the government eventually lifted his travel ban.

However, the committee, headed by Justice (retd) Aamer Raza Khan, has now recommended removal of Tariq Fatemi and Rao Tehseen, sources said.

The inquiry committee comprised one member each from the ISI, MI and IB, Secretary Establishment Tahir Shahbaz, Ombudsman Punjab Najam Saeed and an FIA director.

The inquiry report is likely to be presented in next 24 to 48 hours.

On October 29, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif took back the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage from Pervaiz Rashid, weeks after the military's top commanders said a 'false and fabricated' newspaper report breached national security.

Sources further informed said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has approved recommendations by the inquiry committee.

