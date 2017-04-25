Print Story
Ambassador-designate Aizaz Chaudhry presents credentials to Trump

WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Washington Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry Monday called on United States President Donald Trump and presented him his credentials.

Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, a Foreign Service officer with over 36 years of bilateral and multilateral experience in the field of diplomacy, was appointed ambassador to the United States in February, this year.

The meeting between the Pakistani ambassador-designate and the US president took place in Washington.

Speaking to Geo News, Chaudhry said that President Trump, at the meeting, expressed his well wishes for Premier Sharif.

Prior to this, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry served as the country's foreign secretary.

