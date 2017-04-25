One killed, 14 injured in Kurram Agency explosion

KURRAM AGENCY: One person was killed while 14 others were injured in an explosion in Godar area of the agency Tuesday morning, said political administration officials.

The injured were shifted to Sadda hospital when this report was filed, added officials of the political administration.

The explosion took place in a passenger van that was en route from Godar to Sadda. It was caused with a remote control.

A number of explosions have taken place in Kurram Agency since the year started.

On March 31, a blast outside an imambargah left at least 24 people dead and over 90 injured. Eyewitnesses had told Geo News the explosion took place in a car that was parked in the area by an unidentified person.

Prior to this, on March 12, a man was injured in a landmine explosion in Borki area of Kurram Agency.

According to Kurram Agency political administration officials, the landmine had been planted by unidentified terrorists in a mountainous area of the agency.

The injured person, Yasir Hussain, was bringing stones from the mountain when his tractor collided with the landmine, resulting in the explosion and injuring him.

The injured driver was taken to Agency Headquarters Hospital Parachinar.

0



0





