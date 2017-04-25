Imran’s video message aimed at influencing JIT: Rana Sanaullah

Related Stories Go Nawaz Go to start from Friday: PTI Chairperson Imran Khan

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday while criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said that the cricketer-turned-politician is trying to influence the Joint Investigation team constituted to probe the Sharif family’s means to buy properties in London through offshore businesses.

The provincial law minister was addressing media outside the Punjab Assembly. He said that the PTI first aimed to sway the decision of the Supreme Court in the Panama Leaks case and now it’s trying to do the same with the JIT by launching a social media campaign.

He said that the PTI is trying to make the judges’ dissenting note look like the apex court’s decision, adding that the public is well aware of the situation.

Sanaullah did not spare Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, saying that the PPP leader campaigning against corruption is a sign of the Judgement Day.

Imran Khan in his recent video message said that the PTI would protest against the government on the Parade ground in the capital on Friday.

