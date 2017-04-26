Panama JIT: Two FIA additional DG's go on leave

ISLAMABAD: Additional Director General (ADG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wajid Zia is expected to head the Joint Investigation Team ordered by the Supreme Court in the Panama case after two FIA ADGs went on a leave Wednesday.

According to sources, FIA ADG Captain (retired) Ahmed Lateef and ADG Doctor Shafeeq cited medical reasons to take leave from office.

Zia is the only ADG in the department after his counterparts took leave from office.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a Joint Investigation Team to conduct a probe into funds used by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's children to buy properties in London through offshore businesses.

Citing the 'indifference' and 'unwillingness' of the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau in its verdict on the Panama leaks case, a five-member Supreme Court bench said there were still questions "which go to the heart of the matter and need to be answered".

"A thorough investigation in this behalf is required," said Justice Asif Saeed Khosa as he read out the court's decision ordering a JIT to submit its report in 60 days.

According to the verdict, the six-member team will comprise of the following officers:

FIA officer

A senior Officer of the Federal Investigation Agency, who will not be below the rank of Additional Director General. Having firsthand experience of investigation of white collar crime, the FIA officer will head the investigation team.

NAB representative

Despite expressing their lack of trust in the National Accountability Bureau chairman to investigate the matter, a representative of NAB will also be part of the six-member JIT.

SECP officer

A nominee of the Security & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). Having investigative and enforcement powers, the SECP is responsible for regulation and supervision of the corporate sector, capital market, insurance companies, and non-banking finance companies.

Here, the SECP will play his part in the investigation team as he would be familiar with issues of money laundering and white collar crimes.

State Bank of Pakistan nominee

As the probe involves a lot of financial transactions, an official of the country's central bank will also be on the investigation team.

ISI officer

The Inter-Services Intelligence, Pakistan's premier intelligence agency, will also be represented by on the team by a seasoned officer nominated by ISI Director-General Lt-Gen Naveed Mukhtar.

MI officer

The Military Intelligence will also be part of the team, with a seasoned officer nominated by its director-general.

