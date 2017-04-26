Dar calls for probe into leaking of Dawn Leaks inquiry report

WASHINGTON: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has called for a probe into how the inquiry report of Dawn Leaks was leaked before the government released it.

Ishaq Dar during a news conference in Washington emphasised that recommendations made by the inquiry committee would be implemented.

The finance minister denied that the inquiry committee had recommended the removal from office of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi.

"From what I understand and the contents I have seen or read, it is not Tariq Fatemi's resignation. It is perhaps about Fatemi's change of portfolio," he said.

"Change of portfolio is very common. If I go back and PM decides to change [my portfolio], this is administrative. There are no new complications in this," he said.

He said that if Fatemi's portfolio is changed, it would merely be an administrative decision.

The English-language daily, Dawn, had published a story on October 6, in which journalist Cyril Almeida had written about an alleged civil-military rift during the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting over the issue of tackling jihadi outfits.

No role of Finance Ministry in Panama JIT

Ishaq Dar clarified that the Finance Ministry would have no role in the Panama Leaks Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which will carry out a probe into funds used by the prime minister's children to buy properties in London through offshore businesses.

Federal Budget

Speaking about the budget, Dar said relief would be given to common people.

The Pakistani finance minister also told the media about the growing informational technology sector in Pakistan, saying the broadband network was being spread across the country. "Five auctions have been held regarding 3G and 4G."

Moreover, Dar added, there are over 3,000 companies registered in the IT sector.

Dar meets US national security adviser

Moreover, Dar met United States National Security Adviser H R McMaster in Washington. He spoke to Geo News about the meeting, saying he told the latter the soil of Pakistan should not be used against other countries.

The Pakistani finance minister said he told McMaster it was not in Pakistan's interests to end its ties with the US.

Dar added he told McMaster that Operation Zarb-e-Azb was made successful with the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army.

He has left for Pakistan after completing his visit to the US.

0



0





