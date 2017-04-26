Italian COAS calls on Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Italy’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Danilo Errico called on Pakistan’s COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Head Quarters (GHQ) today.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed, during the meeting held in Rawalpindi, with particular reference to enhanced military cooperation in the field of training and counter-terrorism domain.

The delegation was later on given a detailed briefing on operational and training activities of the Pakistan Army.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad for the elimination of terrorism from Pakistan, and the gains made so far.

Earlier, on arrival at the GHQ, the Italian COAS laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

A contingent of the Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

Last month, the South African defence minister met General Bajwa at the GHQ.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation between both the countries and overall regional security situation.

The minister expressed her appreciation for Pakistan army’s achievements in the elimination of terrorism from the country.

The delegation expressed appreciation at the warm welcome and reception and stated that it looks forward to furthering cooperation in the letter and spirit of the signed MoU.

