Politicians seek clarification on Imran Khan’s Rs 10 billion offer allegation

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/PESHAWAR: Leaders from Pakistan’s main political parties have sought clarification into recent allegations made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan of being offered Rs 10 billion to stay silent in the Panama Case.

Khan during a gathering at Shaukat Khanum Hospital alleged that he had been made an offer in the Panama case. "Just imagine how much money he offered me to be silent. Rs10 billion. If he can offer me this much money, just imagine how much he would offer to others. That is why if we don't maintain public pressure on this issue, then after two months it will be dragged to next year," Khan said.

Punjab Law Minister and PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice of Imran Khan’s allegation.

"The Chief Justice should ask Imran Khan who offered him the money," said Sanaullah while speaking outside the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday. The accusations he has hurled should be enquired into, the law minister said.



If the accusations are proven to be true then the person who offered the amount should be brought before the entire nation, he remarked, adding "that person should be punished."

However, if the allegations are proven to be false then Imran should be taken to task, Sanaullah suggested.

"For the last four years, Imran has been insulting people," he maintained. "He should be sent a notice and punished."

However, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, responded to Imran's claim.

In a tweet, Maryam responded to the accusation and called Imran a 'liar'.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Saeed Ghani said Imran Khan's allegations are very serious. Speaking to reporters, Ghani said it is Imran Khan's duty to clarify who made the offer? Upon whose instructions was the offer made? All such details must be brought to light, Ghani added.

The PPP Senator said that if such an offer was made, an inquiry should be conducted against the prime minister on these grounds. He added that by not clarifying, Imran Khan's statement was also casting a shadow of doubt on the PPP.

Separately, President Awami National Party Asfandyar Wali reiterated that Imran Khan should clarify who made him the offer and give a detailed explanation.

The ANP leader was speaking to the media after party’s think-tank session in Peshawar on Wednesday.

On Panama verdict, he remarked that he respects the Supreme Court’s decision and will not demand PM’s resignation.

He also raised doubts whether Imran Khan will accept the decision of the Joint Investigation Team if he is not willing to accept SC’s decision. “It is strange that the leaders distributed sweets one day and the next day they asked for the PM to resign,” he remarked.

0



0





