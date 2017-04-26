Census 2017: Each police officer given Rs28 for one time meal

KARACHI: As the second phase of the population and housing census is continuing, harrowing reports reveal that police officers were given just Rs28 for one time meal.

More than 6,000 officers from interior Sindh have come to the city for the census, according to sources. Moreover, addition 15,000 officers have been posted in different districts of the city.

Rs50 million were allotted for 23 districts across the province. The funds have been released by the Sindh government.

However, sources said that in one district, where about 650 police officers were deployed, an amount of Rs1,674,000 was released for the food of officers for 30 days.

This means that each officer was given Rs83 for three meals per day and Rs28 for one meal.

Interestingly, this amount was not even released for stationed the police officers.

Read more: Sindh police fed charity food despite Rs100mn funding

Earlier, reports had emerged that police officers who are called from across the Sindh to provide security for the census were being fed food provided by different charity organisations of the metropolis – raising questions over the transparency of huge funds released for the housing, food and transport services of the census staffers.

This situation was observed in at least four police stations across the city, according to Geo correspondent. In two stations, food from Saylani Welfare was served, while another one served food from Abdullah Shah Ghazi mausoleum. Another station on MA Jinnah Road served food from Alam Shah Bukhari mausoleum.

