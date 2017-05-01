Around the world in 197 books: 13-year-old Karachiite’s unique literary quest

A 13-year-old is on a mission to read “one novel/short story collection or memoir from every single country of the world.”

Aisha Arif Esbhani, who is currently studying in Karachi Grammar School, said that she started the ‘life-long’ mission as she realised that most of the books on her bookshelves were written by either British or North American authors. “Growing up, I was quite particular about authors and not just book titles.”

“I wanted to read books by different authors. I wanted to know more about cultures and traditions of different countries,” she remarked while speaking to Geo.tv. “Through the process, I hope to appreciate authors from underrepresented countries.”

On December 2016, she shared details of her literary quest on her Facebook page, Reading Books from Every Country.

The concept is not very original, she said pointing out that a woman named Ann Morgan has read one book from all the countries. “Ann completed her mission in a year, but I don’t want that. I want this quest to be a life-long process for me,” she explained.

She started the quest in April 2016 and has till now read works from 81 countries. Her list comprises countries recognised by United Nations along with Scotland, Taiwan and Palestine.

On the response she has gotten, she revealed that people from different countries have been very helpful. Some have even gone to the lengths to share unique translations of a particular country’s literature with her.

Sharing an anecdote, the teenager said she was struggling to find translated works from Comoros. A person contacted her and told her that his friend has translated a book, but the friend does not want it to be shared with others or publish the translation. The person then shared the translated work with her.

Similarly, a woman is currently translating a book from Madagascar and has promised Aisha that she will send the translated work to her. Even though, many people have approached her there are still some countries whose works she hasn’t gotten her hands on.

“In October [2016], former President of Nigeria, GoodLuck Ebele Jonathan sent me a message. He told me of some great Nigerian authors and proved to me that great individuals around the world are taking interest in my quest and are willing to help me,” she wrote in her post on social media.

Many a time, people have been curious about her age. “Many people ask me if I really am a 13-year-old,” she said with a giggle.

When asked how different books have changed her perception, she said “I have learnt to empathise better. I have become aware of the real life situations of people across the world.” The process also helped her improve her writing skills and vocabulary, she added.

One series that helped her fall in love with reading is, A Series of Unfortunate Events by Lemony Snicket, she revealed.

So far, her top five favourite books include A Long Way Gone by Ishmael Beah, Girl at War by Sara Novic, Miguel Street by VS Naipaul, Girls of Riyadh by Rajaa al-Sanea and Forty Rules of Love by Elif Shafak.

The teenager said she is humbled by the type of response she has received, adding that even her teachers, parents and her brother have been quite supportive of her and have motivated her at every level.

0



0





