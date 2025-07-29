Conventional warfare supremacy over India shattered nuclear deterrence myth: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a ceremony in Lahore, on July 29, 2025. — PID

Appreciates army’s use of Al Fatah missiles.

Lauds Air Force’s innovation and technical edge.

Vows railway overhaul with Chinese cooperation.

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Pakistan's decisive victory in the recent conflict with India had elevated the country’s global stature, asserting that the Armed Forces had dispelled the misconception that Pakistan relied solely on its nuclear capability.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, the premier praised the swift and effective response by Pakistan’s Armed Forces during the four-day war, calling it “short but highly dangerous.”

He said that in a very brief span of time, the military had demonstrated extraordinary preparedness, courage, and skill.

“India believed Pakistan could only rely on nuclear deterrence, but our conventional warfare supremacy has shattered that myth,” Shehbaz said. He credited the Army’s use of Al Fatah missiles, the Air Force’s technological innovation, and the Navy’s vigilance for the victory, which he described as a product of teamwork and national unity.

The prime minister also highlighted the diplomatic front, saying US President Donald Trump had repeatedly acknowledged that the ceasefire between Pakistan and India was achieved due to his intervention.

“That, too, is a great diplomatic success for Pakistan,” he said.

The prime minister was addressing the ceremony after inaugurating the Pak Business Express and newly-upgraded passenger facilities at the Lahore Railway Station.

He also vowed to make Pakistan Railways a modern, reliable, and affordable mode of transport for all citizens, not just the elite. PM Shehbaz said Pakistan Railways would soon see an overhaul through cooperation with China.

He added that modernising the railway system was a top priority for the government and would play a vital role in economic development and regional connectivity.