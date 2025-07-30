ECP disqualifies PTI's MNA Abdul Latif Chitrali after conviction in May 9 case

MNA Abdul Latif Chitrali addresses NA session in this undated picture. — Facebook/Abdul Latif Chitrali

ECP disqualifies PTI MNA following ATC verdict.

Five-member ECP bench heard reference.

Chitrali de-notified under Article 63(1)(h).



The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday disqualified and de-notified another PTI-backed MNA Abdul Latif Chitrali following his conviction in cases related to the May 9 riots, The News reported.

A five-member bench of the commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard a reference, a representation and a complaint to de-seat Chitrali on the basis of Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) verdict on May 30, 2025. The bench reserved the judgment and in the evening announced it.

“Islamabad High Court in Cr. Appeals No 220/2025 and 227/2025 titled Muhammad Akram and another versus The State and Sohail Khan and another versus The State released on 29-07-2025 was presented by the counsel for the applicants, before the Commission, during hearing (today) whereby the appeals have been allowed, and the judgment of the trial court dated 30-05-2025 has been set-aside to the extent of the appellants,” the order reads.

The judgment of the trial court, it noted, is still in field against the respondent Abdul Latif whereby he has been convicted and sentenced for a period of 10 years. During the hearing reliance was placed on the judgment reported in PLD 2012 Sc 774 “M. Azher Siddique versus Federation of Pakistan and others”.

“Deriving wisdom from the referred judgement wherein it has been held that where there is a conviction recorded by a competent court against a person who is a member of the Parliament which has attained finality, the role and function of the Election Commission is confined to issuing notification of disqualification of the concerned member on the basis of the verdict of the Court,” it reads.

The order states that, under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution, Mr. Abdul Latif Chitrali has become disqualified on account of his conviction by a court of competent jurisdiction. He is accordingly de-notified.

May 9 mayhem

The May 9, 2023, events refer to the violent protests that broke out in several parts of the country following the arrest of the PTI founder and saw attacks on public properties and military installations, including Corps Commander House Lahore, also known as Jinnah House.

The riots were triggered by the arrest of ex-premier Khan from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a graft case.

Several PTI leaders and workers were released on bail after their arrests, while many still remain behind bars.