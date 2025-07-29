Omar Ayub writes to CJP against 'constitutional, procedural violations' in May 9 trials

This collage shows CJP Yahya Afridi (left) and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan. — APP/PID/File

After the recent sentencing of several PTI leaders and lawmakers by the anti-terrorism courts (ATCs), Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan wrote a letter to the chief justice against the "constitutional and procedural violations" in the May 9 riots cases.

The anti-terrorism courts in different cities sentenced several PTI senior leaders and lawmakers to 10 years ' imprisonment in the May 9 mayhem cases last week.

In his letter, the opposition leader appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi to review the conduct of all ongoing May 9 trials to ensure compliance with the principles of fair trial and due process.

He also sought the top court to review and, if necessary, reopen trials concluded under manifestly unfair conditions, besides appealing to the top judge to "launch a judicial inquiry into allegations of police and prosecutorial misconduct in relation to these cases".

Terming the trials "rushed and unfair", Omar wrote: "The integrity of Pakistan’s judicial process is under grave threat. These trials, which are supposed to exemplify justice, have instead become a means of political persecution."

He alleged that PTI leaders, workers, supporters have been "wrongfully implicated through a process that appears malafide and politically motivated".

Omar also claimed that the police reports and prosecutions "lack credible evidence and are riddled with procedural irregularities".

He pleaded with the CJP to take notice of "prosecutorial overreach and police misconduct, including the fabrication of FIRs, coercive interrogation tactics, and selective registration of cases against opposition figures — all undermining the rule of law and public confidence in the justice system."

"The right to counsel of choice, a fundamental right enshrined in Article 10A of the Constitution, has been trampled. Courts frequently deny adjournments and, in many cases, threaten or proceed to appoint state counsels without the consent of the accused."

He was of the view that the ongoing May 9 trials are not merely legal proceedings; they are a test of Pakistan's commitment to democracy, justice, and constitutionalism.

"If these trials are allowed to continue under current conditions — hurried, secretive, and politically charged the damage to Pakistan’s judicial reputation and the people's trust will be irrevocable," said Omar.

The opposition leader sought the CJP's intervention in the trials, demanding that the courts should be ordered to conduct "proceedings confined to reasonable hours, forbidding sessions that stretch into the early morning and cause fatigue and unfair disadvantage".

He also appealed to the top court to "ensure that accused persons have the right to counsel of their choice and are not compelled to accept appointed state counsels without consent".

Omar also demanded "full media access and transparency to trials of significant public interest, to uphold the principle of open justice."

Prominent PTI leaders, workers and supporters had been sentenced to 10-year jail after being found guilty in the May 9 riots last week.

Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bachar Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Mohammad Ahmed Chattha, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, PTI leader Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, and Afzal Azeem Pahat were among the dozens of accused who were sentenced by the ATCs.

These verdicts added to the legal woes of the former ruling party which formally launched its anti-government campaign a week ago, set to reach its "peak" by August 5, following the directives of the incarcerated PTI founder.

May 9 mayhem

The May 9, 2023, events refer to the violent protests that broke out in several parts of the country following the arrest of the PTI founder and saw attacks on public properties and military installations, including Corps Commander House Lahore, also known as Jinnah House.

The riots were triggered by the arrest of ex-premier Khan from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a graft case.

Several PTI leaders and workers were released on bail after their arrests, while many still remain behind bars.

The deposed prime minister, who was ousted from power via the opposition's no-confidence motion in April 2022, has been behind bars since August 2023 as he was facing a slew of charges ranging from corruption to terrorism.