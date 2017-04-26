Operation Raddul Fasaad: FC Baluchistan foil massive terror bid in Zhob

QUETTA: Frontier Corps Balochistan foiled a terror bid under Operation Raddul Fasaad on Wednesday, informed ISPR.

According to reports, the personnel recovered a large amount of explosives, rockets and ammunition recovered from a compound in Zhob during a search operation.

Pakistan launched a nationwide military operation 'Radd-ul-Fasaad', which include broad-spectrum security and counter-terrorism operations in Punjab, and continuation of ongoing operations across the country.

According to the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wing of the Pakistan Army, the operation aims include the elimination of the residual and latent threat of terrorism, consolidating gains of operations made so far and ensuring the security of Pakistan’s borders.

The Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Civil Armed Forces as well as other security and law enforcement agencies will continue to actively participate and support the efforts of the Pakistan Army to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad will entail conduct of broad spectrum security and counter-terrorism operations by Rangers in Punjab, a continuation of ongoing operations across the country and focus on more effective border security management.

The operation will also include a countrywide deweponisation and explosive control as additional cardinals of the effort.

The hallmark of this operation will be pursuance of the National Action Plan.

The decision comes after Gen Bajwa held a high-level security session in Lahore.

The security session was attended by all Corps Commanders in Punjab province, DG PR Punjab, and intelligence officials.

