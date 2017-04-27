Military strikes in Khyber leave several militants dead

RAWALPINDI/PESHAWAR: Pakistan Army conducted air strikes in Khyber Agency leaving several militants dead, who were trying to sneak into the country from Afghanistan late Wednesday, the Inter Services Public Relations said.

The air strikes, which came as part of the ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, were conducted on credible intelligence regarding movement of terrorists from Nangarhar, Afghanistan into Khyber Agency's Rajgal valley, the ISPR said in a statement.

The strikes were conducted in Sattar Kalay and Narai Nau areas of the tribal agency.

As a consequence, scores of militants were killed, while few were also wounded, it said. The wounded and survivors were forced to flee back.

Several militant hideouts were also destroyed in the targeted strikes, the ISPR added.

