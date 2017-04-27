Larkana college torture victim's condition deteriorates, but improves after operation

KARACHI: The condition of torture victim of Cadet College Larkana, Muhammad Ahmed, deteriorated but then improved after a successful operation carried out at the hospital he was being treated.

While talking to Geo News, Ahmed's father Muhammad Rashid said his son's condition deteriorated when the sutures around his neck opened, causing the area to swell.

However, Rashid added, an operation was carried out at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in Ohio, United States, where he is under treatment.

Earlier, in March, it was reported Ahmed's condition was improving steadily following a successful surgery.

Rashid had told Geo News his son was undergoing speech therapy and was able to say two or three words.

Read: Tortured Larkana student able to write, speak some words post-surgery

Ahmed was left mute and paralysed after he was tortured allegedly by a teacher at Cadet College Larkana last year.

Later, he was taken to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre in Karachi for medical examination by a board of doctors. The board had found out that Ahmed's throat was severely affected, advising his family to get him further treated abroad.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had approved Ahmed's treatment, directing the health department to make necessary travel arrangements for the boy and his father.

0



0





