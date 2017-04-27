PTI officials stopped from entering PID building

ISLAMABAD: The officials of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were stopped from holding a news conference in Press Information Department Building on Thursday.

"We will increase our efforts and will put forward our demands during our gathering tomorrow," Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Spokesperson Naeem-ul-Haq said while talking to the media outside PID. "The government is spreading rumours about us every other day here in PID."

Other leaders of PTI, Shibli Faraz and Shehryar Afridi, exchanged harsh words with the administration officials of PID, over not being allowed to enter for a news conference.

"I ask my sister Marriyum Aurangzeb why her colleagues are stopped from entering PID," Afridi said, referring the question to the state minister for information. He added the building is not someone's family property.

"All the members of the government have a right over the public offices."

However, he added, we will go on every level to defend the interests of Pakistan.

"The nation has witnessed these are the leaders who take public institutes to be their property," said PTI's Shibli Faraz, who was also present on the occasion.

When contacted, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb told Geo News PID administration sent a letter to PTI, telling them who can hold a news conference. She added they have also been informed of the procedure.

"You can see the harsh behaviour they [PTI officials] have resorted to," she said. "We cannot be intimidated by them and exempt every rule."

0



0





