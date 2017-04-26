More than 4,500 donkey hides recovered in Karachi

Related Stories PA resolution demands ban on use of donkey hides in cosmetic production

KARACHI: Police recovered 4,736 donkey hides from 592 sacks during an operation in a shop in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 12 on Wednesday.

One Chinese national and six others, including a woman, were arrested for involvement in the heinous crime. It was revealed that the hides were brought illegally from Lahore to be smuggled abroad.

There were about eight hides in one sack, revealed SSP West Faisal Abdul Chachar, adding that one hide is sold for approximately Rs25,000.

Read more: Bid to smuggle donkey hides foiled in Karachi

On October 17, 2015, customs foiled a bid to smuggle 1,200 donkey hides out of the country in Karachi. The officials told Geo News that the company that was trying send the hides abroad would be questioned.

Evidence regarding abolition of about 100,000 kilogramme of donkey meat would also be sought from the company, they added.

