PEMRA misinterpreted Geo News’ interview of former TTP spokesman

Pakistan Electronic Media Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday placed a unilateral ban on Geo News' broadcast of an interview of former Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan.

Geo News was slated to broadcast the exclusive interview on Thursday of the terrorist who has confessed to his horrendous crimes and has advocated others to also surrender.

PEMRA, however, has misinterpreted Geo News' interview of the former TTP spokesman and ordered not to air it.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) had released the confessional statement of Ehsanullah Ehsan in which the terrorist had confessed to his crimes.

The arrest is also another feather in operation Radulfasaad and law enforcement authorities.

During the interview in Geo News’ program ‘Jirga with Saleem Safi’ other points of the confessional statement were discussed.

The interview tried to highlight the heinous crimes that were committed, however, it was banned even before being aired.

Geo News will seek legal remedy and pursue what is in the best interest of the public.

