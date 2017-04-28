Corruption is taking place under PM's nose: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: Corrupt activities are taking place under the nose of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, till when he will let it continue, asked opposition leader Khursheed Shah on Friday.

"The prime minister should not support the officials involved in corruption," he said while speaking to the media in Islamabad. "[However] the premier himself is involved in the Panama case, he cannot control such activities."

Shah added that many cases have been heard and none of them proved Nawaz to be an honest person.

The opposition leader spoke in favour of the federal minister for inter-provincial coordination, Riaz Pirzada, who has levelled allegations of pilferage in every government department, while tendering his resignation on Friday.

In his resignation letter, Pirzada says that during the current tenure repeated requests for a meeting with the prime minister were denied. According to him, this adversely affected the working of his ministry since the envisioned progressive initiatives could not be implemented.

Pirzada wrote that there was continued interference in his ministry and affiliated departments by the PM's principal secretary. "This suggests a lack of confidence in my abilities or a loss of faith and trust."

The minister adds that the interference has not only distressed him but also clipped his powers. "Clip the wings of the bird and ask it to fly," Pirzada writes.

“I have been insulted so many times by the principal secretary that I do not want to return…I will now speak in the assembly,” Pirzada said while speaking to the media.

