Free hotel smartphone device to hit one million rooms this year

Fed up with high roaming charges when you go abroad? Hong Kong-based firm Tink Labs says Handy is the answer – a free smartphone for hotel guests.

Phil Yuen, Chief Technology Officer at Tink Labs, explained, “[…] The guest checks in, walks in the hotel room, finds the device there. The device gives the guests unlimited calls, internet, and they can take it around town and learn about the city through our city guide and all the different information on the device.”

By the year end, Tink Labs claims there will be handy devices in a million hotel rooms worldwide, with half of them being in Europe, including London's exclusive Ritz. The firm says it will save guests from the misery of large data roaming bills.

“The idea behind the device is to have the traveller always travel like a local. […] I have access to all the information about the city telling me what to do, what to eat, where to shop,” the official added.

Tink Labs believes that guests are willing to pay more to book a room equipped with Handy – while, on the other hand, the device helps the hotel sell more of its extra services. The second generation of Handy launches next month, with new features based on client feedback.

In addition, one of the very crucial features of Handy is that it replaces the hotel room key. “[…] When integrated with the hotel system, […] you can also use it as a complete in-room control device. So the device itself it's a remote control, you can control lighting, curtains, temperature,” highlighted Yuen.

The company has so far raised $125 million in its latest round of funding. It hopes one day to have a device in every hotel room in the world.

