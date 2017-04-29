Karachi no longer held hostage by one man: Chaudhry Nisar

KARACHI: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar, on Saturday, said that a single person had held Karachi hostage before the government was able to drive out criminals from the city.

“One person held the city hostage; if he ordered the city to be set on fire, it was set on fire,” the minister said, referring to Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder while addressing the Sindh Rangers’ passing out parade in Karachi.

He said the decision to extend the paramilitary force’s special policing powers in Sindh after every three months should not be created into a dispute.

Read more: Sindh Cabinet extends Rangers' special powers

“The tradition of creating barriers in the extension of Rangers’ powers after every three months must be stopped,” the minister stressed.

Nisar complimented the force for setting new examples of courage and bravery. “Rangers sacrificed their own lives for Pakistan,” he said.

Earlier on April 22, the Sindh Cabinet on Saturday decided to extend the special policing powers granted to the Rangers paramilitary force in Sindh for 90-days.

Read more: Four Jundullah terrorists killed in Karachi: Pakistan Army

The powers enabled the paramilitary force to conduct raids against target killers, extortionists, extremists and kidnappers.

A special session called by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah with the Rangers issues as the prime focus. The Rangers had submitted a report of their six-month operations to the Sindh government.

The special policing powers granted to Pakistan Rangers Sindh in Karachi, for a period of three months, expired on Friday, April 14.

0



0





