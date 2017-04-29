Pak junior hockey team wins tournament in Australia

KARACHI: Pakistan’s junior hockey team has won the Australia’s national junior hockey championship, beating the New South Wales state team 3-2 in the final.

According to the PHF statement, Pakistanis played according to a plan right from the start in the final.

Pakistan went ahead in the 13th minute through a field goal by Naveed Alam who ended up the tournament as Pakistan's top scorer with five goals. Pakistani colts extend the lead 2-0 in the 24th minute when Ahmed Nadeem converted penalty corner into a goal for Pakistan.

Pakistan was leading 2-0 at the half time.

After resumption, Pakistani youngsters continued searching for the target and were rewarded in the 44th minute as the Sahiwal boy Ahmed Nadeem had his second of the evening this time via open play.

Down by three goals, New South Wales didn't give up. Within four minutes, they were awarded a penalty stroke and their most prolific scorer Ehren Hazell cashed in on it. In the 65th minute, Daine Richards caused a stir when he converted a penalty corner to reduce Pakistan's lead.

However, New South Wales couldn't score the equaliser before the final whistle.

New South Wales were the only undefeated side in the 10-team competition and were also the side which had inflicted Pakistan their only loss of the tour; by the same score in the pool match.

0



0





